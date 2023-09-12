Fugitive in Gravity-Defying NYC Escape Caught After Weeks on the Run

CHEAT SHEET
A man who escaped police custody last month by literally rappelling down the side of a Manhattan hospital building has finally been caught after weeks on the run, according to the New York Post, citing sources in law enforcement. Yenchun Chen, 44, was facing drug charges when he made his brazen escape from a fifth-floor hospital room at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, tying bedsheets together to descend down the side of the building. The Post reports that he was nabbed in a building just a half a mile from his home in Queens on Tuesday by police and U.S. Marshals. He now faces charges of escaping custody in addition to the drug possession charge he was initially jailed on.