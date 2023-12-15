WATCH: Full Clip of BBC Presenter Flipping the Bird Shows Her Counting Down
‘JOKING AROUND’
A full behind-the-scenes clip of the BBC News TV presenter who flipped the bird on air earlier this month has been released, showing her playfully counting down the seconds with her fingers before going live. It backs up what Maryam Moshiri said in her apology on X, formerly Twitter, where she explained that she was “joking around a bit with the team” and didn’t intend to offend anyone. The incident set social media ablaze, with some users praising her for making the gesture just before delivering a headline about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “Petition to add Maryam Moshiri’s middle finger to the standard opening title sequence for BBC News. An incredible apt summation of the current state of the UK,” one account wrote. Moshiri returned to present the evening news three days later, writing on X, “Thanks to all of those who have sent me supportive messages over the past couple of days! Totally love my job and the team at @BBCNews.” Some also applauded Moshiri when the full video dropped, with one user saying it was somehow “camper than the original.”