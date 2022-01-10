‘Full House’ Star Bob Saget’s Family Raised Alarm Over Actor’s Well-Being
‘EVERYTHING TO US’
Bob Saget’s concerned family members were the ones to raise the alarm to Ritz-Carlton Orlando staff members about the 65-year-old’s well-being after they couldn’t get a hold of him, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. The Full House star suddenly passed away on Sunday at his Florida hotel room following a stand-up comedy show. The local medical examiner noted in initial findings that there was “no evidence of drug use or foul play,” as the final autopsy could take up to three months. The local sheriff’s department also had similar findings, as Saget was found lying face up in his bed, with his left hand across his chest. Tributes have poured out to Saget, as his grieving family has requested for his fans to remember the “love and laughter” that he “brought to the world.” “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” they said.