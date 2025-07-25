‘Full House’ Star Says She Still Struggles With Effects of Childhood Bulimia

As the teen star of Full House, Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to the spotlight. Like many child actors, Bure struggled with disordered eating and negative body image. In an episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, the actress, now 49, sat down with author Lisa Whittle and revealed that she still grapples with the lasting effects of the eating disorder she developed as a teenager. “[My eating disorder] was binging and purging. I’m a bulimic,” she said. “And I still say I’m a bulimic.” Bure says her troubled relationship with food started when her parents put the then-preteen on a diet—a measure that, while well-intentioned, had a painful impact. “My parents never wanted a producer to come up to me and say, ‘We need your child to lose weight,’ so let’s do everything preventative,’” she recalled. “That very thing just shaped the way I looked at my body, which was like, ‘Oh, it’s not good enough the way it is right now.’” Decades later, Bure says she no longer binges and purges, but admits her childhood experiences continue to bubble up. “The thoughts...they never leave me. So I still need the tools to just say, ‘No, Candace, we’re not doing that.’“