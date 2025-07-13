‘Full House’ Star Is ‘Okay’ Being Tied to the Sitcom Forever

Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon tennis championships for the second day running on Sunday, and this time it was a family outing. Princess Kate was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and her two elder kids, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10. Prince Louis, 7, the youngest member of the family who has a crowd-pleasing penchant for pulling funny faces, was not with the Wales gang this time. The family was there to watch the final of the men’s singles between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Kate wore an elegant blue gown while Charlotte wore a traditional cream frock with black piping. Kate, who has been patron of the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, which has run Wimbledon since 2016, was due to present the trophy after the match concluded.
Former Full House child star Jodie Sweetin revealed that she doesn’t mind forever being associated with her sitcom character Stephanie Tanner. The 43-year-old told People that she has learned to accept that she “will be Stephanie Tanner forever.” She added, “And I’ve come to be really okay with that over the last 20 years.” Sweetin said that she “walked away from the business” in her late 20s and was “totally fine” and “happy” working in other fields. She noted that she would’ve stayed out the spotlight had the opportunity not arisen for her to reprise her role as the middle Tanner child in the 2016 spin-off Fuller House. “Getting the chance to come back and do Fuller and bring Stephanie back to life was amazing and wonderful,” she said. “It also gave me the opportunity to do other things because I think finally people were like, ‘Oh, you’re an adult now,’” Sweetin said. She was five years old when she started on Full House. Sweetin also told the Barely Famous podcast that she doesn’t mind when fans call her “Stephanie,” saying she gets to do what she does “because people fell in love with Stephanie.”
The auction house Sotheby’s has offered a new way to get a piece of Mars without entrusting your life to Elon Musk, who has pledged to send people to Mars by 2029: Buying a piece of it instead. A 54-pound rock that’s believed to be the largest piece of Mars to ever crash to Earth will go on sale Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The piece broke off from Mars after an asteroid strike hit the planet, shooting the fragment 140 million miles toward Earth, where it crashed in the Sahara desert. A man found the piece in Niger in November 2023, though it’s unknown when it landed. The meteorite is 70 percent larger than the next-largest Mars rock on the planet, and it represents 7 percent of every bit of Mars on Earth. “This Martian meteorite is the largest piece of Mars we have ever found by a long shot,” Cassandra Hatton, the vice chairman for science and natural history at Sotheby’s, told the AP. “So it’s more than double the size of what we previously thought was the largest piece of Mars.” It’s expected to fetch between $2 million and $4 million.
Donald Trump made a bizarre reference to women during a softball Fox News interview alongside daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Saturday. Speaking to the president on her Fox News show, My View with Lara Trump, the 42-year-old told the president, “You gave people opportunities that maybe they would never have taken themselves. You’ve often seen things in people that they don’t even see in themselves.” Trump then agreed, adding, “Especially women,” to which Lara responded, “You did it for me!” Trump then clarified, “a lotta women,” without going into further detail. Of Trump’s sixteen cabinet members, five are women. Of eight cabinet-level officials, three are women, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Trump is not historically known for his support of women, including reproductive rights. The then-presidential candidate caused an uproar when a tape was released one month prior to the 2016 election in which he talked to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about kissing a woman he was about to meet, “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab ‘em by the p----. You can do anything.”
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
President Donald Trump still expects FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the “stolen” 2020 election, he signaled in a post made to Truth Social. Buried in the post, published on Saturday as an attempt to defend Attorney General Pam Bondi from attacks from within the Trump administration, Trump wrote, “Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.” The belief that Trump, and not President Joe Biden, won the 2020 election was the driving force behind the attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021 by Trump supporters, and has been dismissed by all but Trump’s most avid supporters as a conspiracy theory. “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!" Trump raged on Saturday. “The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more."
Iga Świątek destroyed player Amanda Anisimova in a 6-0, 6-0 total victory in the Wimbledon women’s final Saturday. Świątek, Poland’s No. 8 seed, conquered the No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova, a U.S. player from New Jersey. The win was Świątek’s first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam title. Her complete success is known in tennis as a “double bagel,” meaning that a player wins every game in both sets. It refers to the “0,” which resembles the shape of a bagel. Świątek’s victory in a Grand Slam final is the first double bagel since 1988, when Steffi Graf won the French Open against Natasha Zvereva in a game that only lasted 57 minutes. Świątek is the only active WTA Tour player to hold Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces and is second behind Venus Williams among active WTA players with the most majors.
Pikachu fans beware: More than $113,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards were nabbed from the 1st Edition Collectibles in New Bedford, Massachusetts, this week. The Pokémon fanatic allegedly broke into the building’s back courtyard, smashed the window in the back door of the lobby, then smashed the shop door’s back window to get in. Donning a hood and a mask, the culprit busted in and crouched over a large display case to snatch the collectibles. The thief knew what they were doing, the shop owners said, since the prices weren’t displayed and the thief seized the rarest cards, nabbing a few vintage boxes along with five to seven rare cards. The cards included a BGS 8.5 Skyridge Crystal Charizard, which features a fiery orange dragon, and a BGS 7.5 1st Edition Shadowless Blastoise, which features a blue turtle. The shop owners have closed up shop to “reflect, regroup, revamp, and come back even better.” Although no arrests have been made, the owners added that they “appreciate the community support we’ve received, it truly means so much to us to see you all come together to spread awareness and keep an eye out for the stolen items.”
High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to announce that she is going to be a mother for a second time on Saturday. Hudgens, 36, married her MLB star husband, Cole Tucker, 29, in 2023. They welcomed their first child last summer. Hudgens wrote in her Instagram post that now it’s time for “Round Two!!!” and the announcement brought a mix of well-wishes from a few famous friends. Actress and singer Alexandra Shipp, who co-starred with Hudgens in the musical Tick, Tick... BOOM!, hit the post with a row of heart emojiis, writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Professional wrestler Jade Cargill added, “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🎉🎊🥹.” Broadway actor Joshua Henry, another Tick, Tick... BOOM! co-star, was also sure to show the post some love, writing, “Yes friend! Sending you two So much love 🙌🏿❤️.” The news comes after Deadline reported that Hudgens had wrapped production on the dramatic ’60s thriller Quiet Storm, directed by Anthony Thorne. Tucker has played multiple roles for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Angels before announcing his retirement this year.
Kate Middleton appeared caught off guard—but flattered—when she was greeted with a standing ovation at Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales, 43, is in the process of returning to her royal duties after revealing her cancer diagnosis last year. In January, she announced that she was in remission and has since stepped up her public appearances. Middleton attended the women’s finals of the Grand Slam tennis tournament. When Middleton arrived at the event, the entire crowd rose and cheered, eliciting a bashful smile from the princess. The moment was shared on X by Wimbledon’s account, with the caption: “Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales.” Middletown, who is married to Prince William, said earlier this month that the post-treatment return to normalcy has been difficult, explaining, “You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to.”
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 46, said he is done with tattoos after getting his intricate tattoo sleeve refreshed. His reason? They hurt too much. According to Levine, who got his first tattoo at 21 and has upward of 30, he has “softened” with age. “I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic,” Levine said in an interview with Today. He sat down with the outlet to promote his group’s forthcoming album, Love Is Like, out Aug. 15. Although he said getting tattoos is “fun,” it’s become too “painful“ for him to bear. “Now, I’ve softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, ‘This hurts so badly.’ Like, ‘What’s wrong?’ We’re done,” he said. Levine told Today that his favorite ink is a message close to his heart. “I like the ones on my hands,” which spell out “true love” across eight of his fingers. Levine is married to model Benhati Prinsloo, and they share two daughters and a son.