‘Full House’ Star Pushed to the Ground by LAPD Cop During Roe v. Wade Protest
AGGRESSIVE
Video shows a police officer shoving actress Jodie Sweetin to the ground during a pro-abortion protest on Saturday. The Full House and Fuller House actress was part of a demonstration taking place on a closed access road beside a Los Angeles freeway. A cop is seen grabbing her and forcibly pushing her to the ground. Sweetin, 40, hit the pavement and struggled to regain her balance as she was helped up by fellow protesters. One person yelled at the officers, “What the fuck is wrong with you guys?” A chant of “No justice, no peace” broke out shortly after the scuffle. The protest is one of several that have broken out across the country in the wake of the Supreme Court officially overturning Roe v. Wade. In a statement, Sweetin said she was “extremely proud of the hundreds of people” who showed up to make their voices heard. “Love everyone out there in the streets fighting for what’s right,” she said on Instagram.