‘Full House’ Star Buries Hatchet With Ex-Wife’s Actor Husband

John Stamos and Jerry O’Connell have ended their years-long feud over Rebecca Romijn. Stamos, the Full House alum, and Romijn, the X-Men actress, married in 1998 and then divorced in 2005. Stamos, 62, admitted on The Howard Stern Show that he felt “emasculated” in their marriage as he stopped prioritising his career while Romijn’s was hitting its peak. He shared he had “enough fame” and wanted to put “the spotlight on her”; “she outgrew me” he reflected. Romijn, 53, and Stand by Me star Jerry O’Connell, 51, met at a party in Las Vegas in 2004. The pair later got married in 2007 and now share 16-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly. It appears the feud has subsided as O’Connell posted a selfie with Stamos and his wife, Caitlin Stamos, at Howie Mandel’s 70th birthday party. After President Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Mamdani met in the Oval Office despite political differences, the actor jokingly addressed the meeting: “First [Mayor-elect Mamdani] and [President Trump]. Then me and @johnstamos.”