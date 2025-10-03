‘Full House’ Star Splits With Husband After 28 Years

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have split after nearly 28 years of marriage.

The separation comes nearly five years after the pair were both jailed in 2020 over a college admissions scandal involving their two daughters.

“They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Loughlin’s publicist, Elizabeth Much, told the Daily Beast in a statement on Thursday.

In February, the Full House star and her fashion designer husband put their Hidden Hills, California, mansion up for sale for $16.5 million.

The pair, who married in November 1997, are parents to Isabella Rose, 27, who is an actress and podcast host, and Olivia Jade, 26, who is an influencer and YouTube star famous for her makeup tutorials.

Loughlin, 61, spent two months in prison after admitting to spending thousands to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California by pretending they were elite athletes as part of what was known as the Operation Varsity Blues conspiracy scandal.

The pair paid $500,000 to get their daughters accepted into USC as crew recruits, despite not actually being rowers.

Giannulli, 62 was sentenced to five months for his role in the crime. During sentencing in May 2020, prosecutors argued Loughlin should receive the maximum sentence her plea deal allowed as she was “fully complicit” in the scheme.

After the verdict, Loughlin admitted she had made “an awful decision.”

“I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” she said. “I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said he could not comprehend why someone with a “fairytale life” needed to “grab even more.”

“You have participated in the corruption of the system of higher education in this country,” Gorton said. “I hope you will spend the rest of your charmed life making amends for the system you have harmed.”

In her first major interview since the scandal, Loughlin skirted around the topic of being in jail.

“As an actress, I hear ‘no’ a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity,” she told First For Women magazine last year.

“My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life.”

Olivia Jade has been more forthcoming about the scandal.

Speaking in December 2020 when both her parents were still in jail, she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk series, where she said: “I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison. But also, I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward.”

The YouTuber also acknowledged the mess her family had made.

“I’m not trying to victimize myself. I don’t want pity—I don’t deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognize I messed up,’” she said. “I never got to say, ‘I’m really sorry that this happened,’ or ‘I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part,’ but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now.”

In an episode of her 2021 podcast Conversations with Olivia Jade, she admitted to avoiding discussing the scandal.