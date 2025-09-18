Donald Trump cracked a joke at the expense of his top economic officials as he signed a sweeping U.S.-U.K. tech agreement alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Should I sign this, Howard? Scott? If the deal’s no good, I’m blaming you,” Trump quipped, glancing at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick before putting pen to paper at the PM’s country residence, Chequers. “It’ll be great,” Bessent is heard responding to Trump as the crowd laughs. The pact commits the two nations to closer collaboration in cutting-edge sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear power. Major U.S. tech companies quickly lined up behind the announcement with massive new U.K. investment pledges. Microsoft unveiled a $30 billion package—its largest-ever investment outside the United States—while Google promised $6.7 billion for AI research and infrastructure over the next two years. Nvidia also announced it would spend $670 million to expand Britain’s data center capacity to support AI operations.
‘Full House’ Nepo Baby Marries Sabrina Carpenter’s Ex
Full House star Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, wed actor Bradley Steven Perry in a California ceremony on Sunday. Natasha, 27, and the Good Luck Charlie actor, 28, tied the knot after 14 months of dating, People reported. The couple wed at Calamigos Guest Ranch & Beach Club in Malibu in front of 150 guests, including the mother of the bride, who played D.J. Tanner on Full House. Candace Cameron Bure, who has been married to Valerie Bure for 29 years, celebrated the nuptials on Instagram, writing, “A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage!” Natasha and Perry had known each other for years, but their romance began when Perry was in a car accident and Natasha reached out to check on him. Perry previously dated pop star Sabrina Carpenter. Natasha told People she is excited to “have little Bradleys running around” after the honeymoon and looks forward to the couple being “the best versions of ourselves as humans, in our family life, and creative work.”
Two sharks attacked a 16-year-old Colorado girl while vacationing in Belize. Annabelle Carlson, who lives in Aspen, was on a family trip to the Central American country in August when the incident occurred. After a scuba dive with her mom, Annabelle got back onto the boat and decided to take turns jumping off the deck with her siblings. “I decided to go first,” Carlson said in an interview with KDVR. “And when I jumped and hit the water, a shark came from under the boat and started biting my hands.” She punched it roughly six times. A dive group threw her a life ring, but her “hands were pretty mangled,” so she had to wrap her arm around it. “And as they were pulling me in, another shark came and bit my right leg,” she said. People on the boat threw oxygen tanks at it, trying to thwart its attack. When she was finally back on the boat, they put a tourniquet around her leg that had bone exposed. She described staying awake to hold onto life for the 90-minute ride back to shore as “the hardest thing” she’s had to do. She was rushed to a local hospital and then taken to a Miami hospital after she was stabilized. However, she had to go to another hospital in Colorado to treat a “one-in-a-million” infection on her leg. She’s had about a dozen surgeries with another scheduled next month. “I would just say that everything happens for a reason and you’re always going to make it out of it,” she said.
An airport worker is under scrutiny over footage that was released of him hurling passengers’ luggage outside the rear door of the jet. Typically, a worker is supposed to pass passengers’ bags to the handler. However, video surveillance shows what appears to be the Madrid airport worker hurling Qatar Airways passengers’ bags onto the tarmac with great force. Viewers on social media have expressed outrage at the lack of regard for passengers’ belongings. “I’ve never seen luggage treated so badly anywhere else; it’s unbelievable,” one person wrote. Some viewers online speculated that it might not be passengers’ luggage but blankets and soft furnishings that are often removed for cleaning. “Suitcases aren’t unloaded at the passenger doors,” one person pointed out. The Daily Beast has contacted Madrid-Barajas Airport for comment.
Robert Redford’s funeral plans have been revealed, following his death Tuesday at the age of 89. The Hollywood icon, who died at his Utah home in his sleep, left specific instructions for a simple, family-only funeral, his spokesperson told Substack writer Rob Shutter. It will be a very non-Hollywood affair for the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star. A spokesperson for the actor told Shutter, “No red carpets. No cameras. No Hollywood circus. The family requests privacy.” The actor, who lived in a cabin in Sundance, Utah, will have his funeral in the state’s mountains without “a parade of A-listers.” RadarOnline reported that an insider said that would be “his nightmare. He wanted peace, not pomp.” Redford’s wife, Sibylle, daughters Shauna and Amy, and his seven grandchildren will “attend the low-key service to bid farewell to the beloved father and grandfather.” Paul Newman’s family paid their respects to Redford after his death. Newman, who starred alongside him as “Butch Cassidy,” became a close friend of his after the film. Newman’s daughter, Nell, described Redford as a “lovely man” and “quiet philanthropist,” who would often invite her and her family up to his Sundance cabin. The ’70s star named his homestead “Sundance” after his defining 1969 character. He would go on to create the Sundance Film Festival in 1978, which would see a number of notable films get their debut, such as The Usual Suspects and Whiplash.
Brad Everett Young, an actor turned photographer who appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, has died in a car crash. He was 46. His publicist Paul Christensen told The Hollywood Reporter that Young was driving alone on the 134 Freeway in Los Angeles when he collided with a vehicle going in the wrong direction. Young died at the scene, while the other driver was hospitalized. “Brad’s passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched,” Christensen said. While Young began his career in Hollywood in the 1990s as an actor, appearing in shows like Boy Meets World and Charlie’s Angels, he later became a prominent red carpet photographer, shooting for outlets like Vanity Fair, Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. Young photographed celebrities, many of whom were soap opera stars from Days of Our Lives and General Hospital. Stars paid tribute to Young, with General Hospital’s Lilly Melgar writing on her Instagram story, “This is so incredibly tragic... a good seed.” Young also founded Dream Loud Official, a grassroots organization aimed at saving arts programs in schools across the country. “His legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official,” Christensen said.
Brooks Nader has finally broken her silence on the rumors linking her to not one, but two tennis titans: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. “A lady never kisses and tells, especially twice,” the 28-year-old American model said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, in response to a question about whether Sinner and Alcaraz were aware of each other during the 2025 U.S. Open. Earlier this year, Nader was rumored to have dated Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, 24, though she never confirmed the speculation. When asked by Jimmy Kimmel if she had attended one of Sinner’s matches and was dating him, the model teased, “You’re close, you’re warm.” Last week, Nader’s sister, Grace Ann Nader, confirmed that the model was dating Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz, 22. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour,” Nader’s sister revealed to E! News. Nader echoed her sister’s words when asked by Andy Cohen on Wednesday if she was dating both of them. “Dating is such a loose term… My only thing is, guys do it all the time, so why can’t I?” the model said to a room that erupted in applause. The two European tennis stars faced off on court during this year’s U.S. Open, earning the nickname “Sincaraz” for their high-profile rivalry. On Sept. 7, Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the men’s singles final and seemingly won Nader’s heart at the same time.
Google has axed an AI-powered “Homework Help” tool from its Chrome web browser after educators complained that it facilitated cheating and undermined academic integrity. The extension, which appeared automatically on many university course websites, allowed students to use Google’s AI to instantly receive answers to any quiz question with just two clicks. Although Google has argued that its Lens and AI functions have been part of its browsing experience for a long time, educators say the homework helper crosses the line by forcing AI into spaces it doesn’t belong. “We don’t support or condone this tool or anything that leads to academic dishonesty,” said academic software chief Melissa Loble, while Ian Linkletter, a librarian at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, told the Washington Post that “Google is undermining academic integrity by shoving AI in students’ faces during exams.” Following the uproar, Google told the Post it is temporarily pausing the homework help button, but didn’t commit to shelving the project indefinitely and said it was committed to improving the learning process. It’s wild to me that the response from Google describes this as ‘supporting the learning process,’” said Professor Brandon Cooke in response. “I would much prefer that students come to me for help, instead of going off the ranch.”
A woman claiming to be married to President Donald Trump was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to breach Mar-a-Lago, according to the Palm Beach Police Department. Police said they received a call just after noon about an “unwanted guest” attempting to drop off a letter to the president at 1100 S. Ocean Blvd. When officers arrived, U.S. Secret Service agents told them the woman—identified as 49-year-old Christy Renee Kimbrell—had insisted she was Trump’s wife and wanted to see him. Officers said they immediately recognized Kimbrell from previous incidents at the resort. Asked for ID, she allegedly replied she had none but claimed her name was “Christy Renee Trump” and that she had recently changed it after marrying the president. A probable cause affidavit said Kimbrell had been issued a written trespass warning in May. On May 16, she allegedly repeatedly called Mar-a-Lago security and police seeking entry. Days later, she arrived at the Palm Beach Bath & Tennis Club via Uber, allegedly telling security Trump told her to “come back home.” Kimbrell was arrested Tuesday on a trespassing charge and taken into custody, police said.
A man has died on a rollercoaster at Universal Epic Universe, sparking an investigation from law enforcement. Local media reports that the man was found unresponsive on the Stardust Racers after an evening ride on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida. Despite being rushed to the hospital, officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the man died after arrival. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department identified the deceased as an adult male, according to WESH2. “Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones.” The company added, “We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed.” Stardust Racers is a dual-track rollercoaster opened in the Celestial Park area of the new Universal Epic Universe in May. Epic Universe is part of Florida’s wider Universal Resort Orlando complex, which also includes Universal Studios.