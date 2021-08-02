Fully-Vaxxed Lindsay Graham Praises Vaccine After Testing Positive for COVID-19
‘GLAD I WAS VACCINATED’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Monday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. He began experiencing symptoms over the weekend and will now quarantine for 10 days, he tweeted. The 66-year-old South Carolina senator expressed relief about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as he fears he would’ve been far sicker without it. “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” Graham wrote. “My symptoms would be far worse.” The news of Graham’s infection comes amid new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows less than 0.004 percent of Americans who have been fully vaccinated have had to be hospitalized because of a breakthrough infection. COVID-19 cases continue to rise due to the spread of the Delta variant, as vaccination rates have slowed.