Fulton County Asks Feds for Help After Trump Demands ‘Biggest Protest’ Over 2020 Investigation
CROWD CONTROL
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are feeling under such a threat from Donald Trump and his supporters that the district attorney has reportedly felt the need to call in the FBI to help keep them protected. At a rally in Texas on Saturday night, Trump ordered his supporters to hold “the biggest protests we have ever had” in cities such as Atlanta if the prosecutors who are investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 election “do anything wrong or illegal.” Fulton County DA Fani Willis is carrying out one of those investigations, and CNN reports that she’s asked the FBI to conduct a risk assessment of buildings near her office and the courthouse where a special grand jury will be seated as part of the county’s Trump investigation in May. According to CNN, Willis wrote in a letter that “security concerns were escalated this weekend” by Trump’s incendiary speech in Texas. The FBI field office in Atlanta didn’t comment on CNN’s report.