Georgia DA Is Reportedly Eyeing a Multi-State, RICO Case Against Trump
TRUMP THE RACKETEER?
Donald Trump is already facing a handful of criminal charges, but he might soon have to add one more to that list: racketeering. According to sources interviewed by The Washington Post with knowledge of the matter, the Georgia investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn its 2020 election results is expanding across state lines. For instance, investigators have reportedly requested information from two firms hired by the Trump campaign to probe election fraud in Georgia as well as other states. Both firms found no proof of widespread fraud so the campaign buried the findings. The Post reported that the move may signal the district attorney leading the case, Fani Willis of Fulton County, may try to pin Trump on RICO charges, characterizing his efforts to overturn Georgia’s election as a multi-state criminal enterprise. The state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, statute—one of the most expansive in the country—can land a defendant found guilty in jail for up to 20 years.