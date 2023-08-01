Fulton County DA Reports Racist Threat as Trump Decision Nears
‘STAY ALERT’
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has warned local officials to “stay alert” as her investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election winds up. In an email to Fulton County commissioners, Willis forwarded a recent threat her office received from a pro-Trump troll, noting it was “pretty typical” of the racist and sexist abuse she’s received as a grand jury nears a decision on whether to charge the former president. The email, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, carried the subject line: “Fani Willis: Corrupt N*****.” The email read, in part, “You are going to fail, you Jim Crow Democrat whore.” In her message to commissioners, Willis promised, “I took an oath. No one other than the citizens of Fulton County put me in this seat. I have every intention of doing my job,” but she warned commissioners to “make decisions that keep your staff safe” in the coming days. A grand jury vote on criminal charges is expected by the end of the month.