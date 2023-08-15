CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Fani Willis Gives Trump and 18 Others a Hard Deadline to Hand Themselves In
CHOP CHOP
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given Donald Trump and the 18 other men and women charged in relation to the former president’s efforts to retain power after losing the 2020 election “no later than noon” on Aug. 25 to turn themselves in voluntarily—or face arrest. Willis made the comments in a press conference just prior to midnight Monday after releasing the latest charges surrounding Trump to the public. Among those also charged and who will be required to appear in court are Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, lawyers John Eastman, Ken Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell, Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, and Trump aide Mike Roman.