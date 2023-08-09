Georgia Prosecutor Labels Trump’s Recent Attacks ‘Derogatory and False’
TALKING TRASH
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis emailed colleagues on Wednesday warning them to be wary of a new advertising campaign from Donald Trump that alleged Willis “got caught hiding a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting,” among other false allegations. In the email, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis denies comments made in the former president’s campaign ad, which echoed allegations Trump spouted during a campaign speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday. Calling the comments “derogatory and false,” Willis urges colleagues: “You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in the coming days, weeks or months. We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any.”