Fani Willis Opens Up About ‘Ugly’ Racist Abuse She and Family Endures
‘VERY TROUBLING’
The Georgia prosecutor pursuing a criminal case against former President Donald Trump said over the weekend that she and her family have faced threats, some of them racially motivated, because of her work. At the Revolt World festival hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis explained, “It’s been very troubling. I’ve become very private about my family because of the threats.” Willis said that not only had her detractors posted her personal information online, but that her daughters, father, and ex-husband had all been doxxed, too. Some of those posts included racial slurs and violent threats, she said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which first reported the conversation on Tuesday. “It’s very unfair to the other people and it’s a waste of time,” she said. “It’s not going to stop what I’m doing.” In early August, ahead of Trump and his 18 co-conspirators’ indictment in the sweeping racketeering case brought by Willis’ office, she warned local officials to “stay alert” as threats from MAGA World ramped up.