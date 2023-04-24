Georgia DA Says She’ll Announce Trump Indictment Decision This Summer
HURRY UP AND WAIT
Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, will announce this summer whether charges will be filed against former President Donald Trump and his allies for their attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Willis said the decision will be made public during the state Superior Court’s fourth term, which begins July 11 and ends Sept. 1. She made the announcement, which crystallizes the case’s clearest timeline yet, in letters sent to local law enforcement Monday, warning them of the need for “heightened security and preparedness” during that period. “Open-source intelligence has indicated the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke significant public reaction,” she wrote. “We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community. As leaders, it is incumbent on us to prepare.”