Grand Jury Subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham in Trump Probe
TIME TO TESTIFY
A Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury that has been investigating whether there was criminal interference in the state’s 2020 elections has issued subpoenas to various Trump allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and John Eastman, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Both Giuliani and Eastman have testified before the Georgia legislature before and claimed that the 2020 election was rife with fraud. Graham allegedly called Georgia’s secretary of state in the days after the election, asking him if he possessed the ability to disqualify mail ballots in specific areas. Graham has called that claim “ridiculous.” The grand jury, however, may struggle to obtain the desired testimony, as the subpoenaed individuals may argue they have attorney-client privilege.