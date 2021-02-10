Prosecutors Open Criminal Probe Into Trump’s Infamous Phone Call to Raffensperger
Georgia, Back On My Mind
Prosecutors in Georgia have opened up a criminal investigation into former President Trump’s infamous January phone call in which he asked the state’s top elections official to “find” the voters to reverse his loss in the state. According to The New York Times, Fani Willis, the newly elected district attorney in Fulton County—which includes Atlanta, the state’s capital—have sent letters to state officials requesting that they preserve documents related to the call. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was on the other end of the line for Trump’s call, was among those to get a letter. Separately, Raffensperger’s office opened up an administrative inquiry into the phone call on Monday.
Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump, said in a statement to The Daily Beast: “The timing here is not accidental given today’s impeachment trial. This is simply the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump, and everybody sees through it.”