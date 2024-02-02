Fulton County Locks Down Voter Registration Cyberattack Hits Government
‘ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION’
Georgia’s Secretary of State locked down a Fulton County election office out of an “abundance of caution” after the local government was hit over the weekend in a cyberattack on its phones, courts, and tax systems. Although the attack did not appear to be related to the state’s presidential primary on March 12, state officials froze the voting systems “as a precaution,” according to a statement reported by NBC News. “As soon as Fulton County became aware of unauthorized activity that has temporarily affected certain systems, it immediately took steps to protect its network and reported the matter to law enforcement,” a county spokesperson told NBC News. “There is no indication that this event is related to the election process.” The Fulton County district attorney’s office reported that the hack did not breach information related to its ongoing prosecution of Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, a high-profile case with its own string of speed bumps led by D.A. Fani Willis. The county is collaborating with a cybersecurity company to determine the source, manner and motive for the attack.