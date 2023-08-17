Fulton County Sheriff Investigating MAGA Threats Against Trump Grand Jurors
DOXXED
Fulton County cops are looking into threats made against grand jurors whose addresses were reportedly shared on a fringe website after they voted to indict Trump in Georgia. “As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions,” the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday. “We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty.” Trump was hit with his fourth indictment on Monday, this time for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.