Georgia Sheriff’s Miami Trip Was Prep for More Trump Charges: Report
MORE TO COME?
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department sent a team to Miami on Tuesday to observe the city’s security precautions—part of the agency’s preparations for further charges that may be brought against Donald Trump later this summer in Georgia, according to Channel 2 Action News. In the coming weeks, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce whether or not Trump will be indicted for possible 2020 election interference. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said that he sent key members of his office to Miami to observe security there, should similar protection be required in the Fulton County Courthouse. “We’re being very proactive about our approach. We’re doing a really good job of reading tomorrow’s newspaper today, understanding what safety and security looks like. So we are prepared holistically,” Labat told Channel 2. Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 37 federal counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.