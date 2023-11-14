Georgia Prosecutor Seeks ‘Emergency’ Protective Order for Witness Videos in Trump Case
NO MORE
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office requested “emergency” protections on Tuesday that would ban confidential information from being publicly shared after interviews featuring four defendants in Donald Trump’s election subversion case were leaked to the media. The proffers were from the defendants who agreed to plea deals with prosecutors, including Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Scott Hall, and Ken Chesebro. Prosecutors blamed the defense attorneys of Harrison Floyd, another of the 19 co-defendants in the case. They claimed leaking the recordings was “intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats prior to trial” and is “a communication about the facts of this case with codefendants and witnesses.” The DA’s office said they would no longer make copies of proffers, instead making legal teams physically visit them for a classified review.