Fuming Alex Jones Calls for Tucker Carlson Prankster to Be Arrested
‘LITTLE arrogant PERSON’
Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones fumed on his Thursday program over Canadian prankster Chris James duping him into believing that he was speaking with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Hey, let me tell the little prankster Prank Stallone something,” Jones said, responding to the Wednesday prank call from James, which has yet to be published. “Tucker Carlson’s lawyers are involved, and what you did, we believe is a crime, so even though you think you are safe up in Canada, you are going to get arrested for what you did yesterday. So keep laughing, you little arrogant person.” The far-right talker then added: “I’m going to file a criminal complaint...you don’t get to steal our phone numbers and then pose as us.” Jones, who spent an entire thirty-minute segment on the matter, later got even angrier, alleging the prankster engaged in “sexual threats.” Jones didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on if he’s filed charges. “I call for him to be arrested now,” the Sandy Hook hoaxer concluded.