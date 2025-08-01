Fuming Trump Trashes Republican for Refusing to Do His Bidding

President Donald Trump has fired off another warning shot at one of his regular GOP critics—Maine Senator Susan Collins.

Trump warned Republicans that they should forsake a planned summer recess to confirm his Senate votes. He posted, “We have to save our Country from the Lunatic Left. Republicans, for the health and safety of the USA, DO YOUR JOB, and confirm All Nominees.”

The president then took direct aim at Collins in a follow-up Truth Social post. Advising the MAGA faithful, he wrote, “Republicans, when in doubt, vote the exact opposite of Senator Susan Collins. Generally speaking, you can’t go wrong. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Sen. Susan Collins has annoyed Donald Trump. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The barb follows Collins’ voting against some of Trump’s key legislation this year, including his beloved “Big Beautiful Bill” act. She was one of two Republicans to vote against his plan to cut $9 billion in foreign aid and public media early this month. The upper chamber eventually cleared the package.

Collins has also opposed several of Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

According to Politico, Trump has had private discussions about replacing Collins, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, and reportedly said he was looking for a “better option.”

The Senator, 72, has yet to reveal whether she plans to run for reelection next year.

Donald Trump posts about Susan Collins on Truth Social. screen grab

In April, Collins also supported a plan to undo tariffs Trump set for another of his enemies—Canada.

She said they would lead to cost-of-living rises in Maine, noting, “The price hikes that will happen for Maine families every time they go to the grocery store, they fill their gas tank, they fill their heating oil tank... will be so harmful.”

In 2020, she voted to acquit Trump in his Senate impeachment trial. At the time, she claimed the case had been educational for Trump. “The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Collins for her reaction.