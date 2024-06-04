Fuming Marjorie Taylor Greene Agrees the Republican Party Is ‘Useless’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stoked the flames of her own party’s implosion on Tuesday, calling her Republican colleagues “feckless” over their unwillingness to support her solo effort to impeach President Joe Biden.

“Today, we should be voting to impeach Joe Biden, because of the invasion in the United States,” she said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. “Oh, but no! None of that is happening up here in Washington, D.C. because Republicans continually have their head up their ass.”

“This is a new time in America, and I am so fed up, Steve. I am so fed up,” she continued. “I am so sick of it because I know people at home are sick of it. People are sick and tired of a feckless, useless Republican Party that never does a damn thing to stop any of this. They just sit in the boat and row along with the Democrats and row.”

Greene told reporters outside the Capitol earlier on Tuesday that she had articles of impeachment related to Biden’s handling of the southern border “ready to go” and that she was happy to “force” them to a vote, according to an X video she posted.

House Republicans opened an impeachment “inquiry” into Biden last year, citing allegations that his relatives profited off his job, but they have yet to find a smoking gun and the inquiry has flamed out amid “intraparty skepticism,” Politico reported Tuesday. The party has also threatened to impeach Biden over aid to Israel.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told reporters that impeachment needs to be “very methodical” and that his colleagues should wait to see what current investigations will yield, according to Roll Call.

Greene also derided her colleagues on Tuesday for not wanting to shut down the government to get former President Donald Trump’s convictions overturned.

“Republicans up here in Washington just want to toss it over to the Supreme Court,” Greene told Bannon.