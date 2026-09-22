Fuming Trump, 80, Erupts at ‘Cowards and Traitors’ After Embarrassing Revelations

President Donald Trump has flown into a rage over fears that the U.S. is running out of munitions.

“The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low on munitions. It’s not true,” Trump, 80, blasted on Truth Social on Tuesday, just after 7 a.m.

His morning rage fit continued: “We have more munitions than we could ever possibly think of using, and are building them up now at levels we have never seen before. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump’s comments came around an hour after Lawrence Jones noted on Tuesday morning’s broadcast of Fox & Friends that there are “real concerns” about stockpiles.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

Inviting Trump’s ire, he explained at around 6:08 a.m. Eastern: “Not just the munitions. I think people forget, not only do we have action going on in Iran, but we also still have action going on in Venezuela as well. We’re still going after those boats. And so, as much as I don’t like talking about, publicly, the munitions problem, because I just think it’s bad for national security, there’s some real concern about that.”

Brian Kilmeade almost immediately stepped in to say the U.S. is struggling only with lower-level munitions.

However, his attempt to save face did not appear to appease the president, who angrily posted around an hour later.

Jones said there were “concerns” about stockpiles. Fox & Friends/Fox News

The panel then said they would “press” their guest, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to answer when he joined the show later. They did not.

Instead, they let Rubio deliver the party line on the war. “There has always been concern in the Gulf states about Iran,” he said, going on to hit familiar talking points like a variation of Trump’s favorite, “Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

He then launched into a bizarre justification of the conflict, saying, “Imagine North Korea but in the Middle East; that would be catastrophic for the world. You wouldn’t be paying $6 or whatever diesel is this morning. You would be paying triple that. Iran would control it and say, ‘You can’t touch us; we have a nuclear weapon.’”

Trump previously claimed that U.S. munitions supplies are “virtually unlimited” and said reporting to the contrary is simply “fake news.”

However, earlier this month, the Department of Defense’s inspector general reported that the war with Iran has caused “shortfalls” in munitions and created delays in resupply.

The independent watchdog found that the U.S. spent more than $22 billion on munitions between February and June, resulting in “strategic inventory shortfalls.”

Asked about the report at the time, the White House said the U.S. had “more than enough” munitions.

It comes after Rupert Murdoch-owned Fox News sided with liberal media outlets that were banned from the White House by Donald Trump on Friday. The president accused CNN, Politico, and MS NOW of “fake news.”