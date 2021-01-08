The Stronic G Pulsator Is the Secret to Satisfying Solo Sex

Getting railed by a talented stranger with exceptional hands is one of the many pleasures that has been temporarily taken off the table (or the bed, or the floor), but Fun Factory’s Stronic G is the next best thing.

That's because it isn't a regular vibrator. It doesn't really even vibrate. Instead, internal magnets create a back-and-forth motion, without human intervention. On a lower setting, it gently pulses. On a higher setting, it moves with a definitive short thrust. On any setting, it's weighty, substantial, and incredible. This is great when casual sex is on the other side of the vaccination roll out. But it's also great if manual thrusting is not available to you, or if you just want to do something (or someone) else with your hands.

The firm, hooked end of the toy is, as intended, perfect for G-spot play, and can hit the spot with a perfect angle and relentless pulse that make orgasms feel almost inevitable. Even if you don't get excited about G-spot stimulation, the shape has the double benefit of keeping the toy in place for a truly hands-free experience. (Note that while some G-spot toys are prostate-compatible, this one doesn't have the flared base that would make it safe for anal.)

The Stronic G is the fourth pulsator I've tried in Fun Factory's Stronic line. While I will always cherish the girth of the original, now-discontinued Eins, the shape was too smooth to stay in place by itself. The rippled and flared (and also-discontinued) Drei had the opposite problem, with angled ridges that made removal a challenge. (We don't need to talk about the disastrous Bi Stronic Fusion.) With a slightly slimmer diameter, smoother body, and pronounced tip, the Stronic G feels like it both stays in place more securely and also moves more freely – a winning combination.

Despite that, I still have the best experience with the Stronic G by strategically wedging a pillow against the hilt for extra security. Since all bodies are different, you may want to do the same, or you may find that at the right angle you can freely change positions and move around with the Stronic G still in place. Either way, a thick, water-based lube is the key to keeping the silicone surface slick.

Solo sex with the Stronic G isn't the same as sex with a person, obviously. The thrusts are short, the motion tireless, and the battery rechargeable by USB instead of by snacks. Still, this waterproof pulsator is a strong addition to any pandemic toy box.