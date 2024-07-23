These Functional Mocktails Take the Edge Off Sans Side Effects
ZERO PROOF
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Looking for a refreshing zero-proof refreshment that takes the edge off without the hangover? Fortunately, you have plenty of alcohol-free alternatives to choose from aside from non-alcoholic beer. The Vitamin Shoppe offers a large selection of premium functional summer mocktails infused with calming and mood-boosting adaptogens and herbs from leading brands like Kin Euphorics and Hiyo.
Vitamin Shoppe Functional Mocktails
Hiyo’s organic, non-alcoholic social tonics are perfect for those craving a citrus- and fruit-flavored drink with added mood-lifting benefits. Each can contain a balanced dose of adaptogens, natural nootropics, and functional botanicals. For those who have difficulty unwinding at night and want to replace their evening glass of wine with a healthier option, The Vitamin Shoppe also has all the ingredients for the trendy sleepy-girl mocktails you’ve seen all over your TikTok feed. To make a version of your own, add a bottle of tart cherry concentrate, magnesium relax powder, and a functional seltzer to your cart and mix them together for a nighttime drink that'll get you ready for bed. Give these functional summer mocktails from The Vitamin Shoppe a chance when you want to ditch the alcohol and take it easy.