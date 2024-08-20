Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, venture capitalist Nicole Shanahan, told the Impact Theory podcast on Tuesday that the Kennedy campaign may “join forces with Donald Trump.”

“There are two options,” Shanahan said. “One is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw more votes from Trump.”

“Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” she added.

Shanahan’s comments come after Kennedy Jr. reportedly asked the Harris campaign for a cabinet position in exchange for an endorsement, according to Kennedy campaign officials who spoke to the The Washington Post.

Shanahan denied The Washington Post’s reporting, telling the podcast “(we are) definitely not in talks with Harris, (we) definitely never have brought up this idea of an endorsement with Harris, definitely have never brought up a cabinet position with Harris.”

Kennedy’s son, Bobby III, leaked a video on July 16, of Kennedy talking with former President Donald Trump, reiterating vaccine-related conspiracy theories.

“I agree with you, man. Something’s wrong with that whole system, and it’s the doctors you find. Remember I said, ‘I want to do small doses. Small doses,’” Trump told Kennedy.

Kennedy gave few remarks, saying yup every so often. Toward then end, Trump can be heard saying, “But you and I talked about that a long time ago. Anyway, I would love you to do something and I think it would be so good for you, and so big for you.”

Shanahan’s seemingly rogue announcement, “just absolutely killed fundraising,” Jeff Hays, a Kennedy fundraiser, told NBC.

Kennedy has also reportedly cancelled a Utah fundraiser since Shanahan’s comment.

Kennedy wrote in a post on X, Tuesday that he is in talks with other campaigns.