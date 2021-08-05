Fundraising Platform ActBlue Drops Gov. Andrew Cuomo
LIKE A BAD HABIT
Democratic fundraising company ActBlue has dropped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from its website, Axios reports, making it impossible to donate to the embattled governor on the major channel for grassroots Democratic contributions. Attempting to give to Cuomo now triggers an error message on the site: “You have attempted to make a contribution to a fundraising page that has no active recipients. Either the page’s owner has removed all committees or organizations from the page, or we have concluded processing contributions for these committees or organizations.” The move comes after the New York attorney general released a damning report documenting a pattern of sexual harassment by the governor. Cuomo has denied accusations of sexual harassment levied against him.