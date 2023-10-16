Funeral Worker Arrested in Sex-Doll Caper at Dead Man’s Home

Read it at WOWT
A Nebraska funeral worker who collected the body of a dead man returned to the apartment later, falsely claiming he had been asked by the sheriff to retrieve a sex doll from the home, authorities say. WOWT reports that Ryan Smith, 41, was arrested and the doll is being tested for DNA after a property manager found him inside the locked apartment with his clothing disheveled. Before he showed up, Smith allegedly called the manager and requested permission to pick up the doll, was shot down, and then somehow got into the apartment on his own.