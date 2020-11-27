CHEAT SHEET
Funeral Workers’ Selfies With Body of Diego Maradona Spark Outrage
At least one funeral home worker in Argentina was fired after taking a selfie with the body of recently deceased soccer icon Diego Maradona, according to media reports. Other funeral workers tasked with preparing Maradona for his wake have also come under fire after posting selfies with the body of the late sports legend. Maradona, 60, died Wednesday of a heart attack at his home near Buenos Aires. Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, said he would pursue legal action against the man. “To protect the memory of my friend I won’t rest until he pays for such an atrocity,” Morla wrote on Twitter.