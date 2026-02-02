Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

‘Funkadelic’ Legend and Funk Rock Pioneer Dead at 75

ETERNAL FUNK
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.02.26 4:36PM EST 
1971: (Clockwise from left) Drummer Tiki Fulwood, guitarist Tawl Ross, keyboardist Bernie Worrell, Billy "Bass" Nelson, and guitarist Eddie Hazel of the funk group Parliament-Funkadelic pose for a portrait in 1971.
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

William ‘Billy Bass’ Nelson, the original bassist for the funk rock band Funkadelic and a key figure in 1970s funk, has died at 75. Nelson got his start as a teenager working in singer George Clinton’s barbershop before joining Clinton’s doo‑wop group, the Parliaments, in a backing band he eventually named Funkadelic—later evolving into the legendary Parliament‑Funkadelic collective. Nelson’s death was first reported on a Facebook page linked to George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, which confirmed he died on Saturday. “Rest in eternal peace and Funk,” read the Facebook post. No cause of death has been disclosed, though the bassist had reportedly been in hospice care. Clinton’s page had previously posted a mistaken announcement of his death on January 26, which was later deleted. Nelson played on three of the group’s albums—Funkadelic, Free Your Mind… and Your Ass Will Follow, and Maggot Brain—before leaving in 1971 over financial disagreements. He was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, along with fifteen other members of the collective. “We took the rhythm and blues and the funk that was already there, and we took it to another level,” Nelson said in the 2016 documentary Tear the Roof Off: The Untold Story of Parliament-Funkadelic.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
CNN Anchor Sparks New Romance Rumors With Grammys Date
🚨🚨
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.02.26 4:46PM EST 
Published 02.02.26 3:54PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Emilio Madrid and Kaitlan Collins attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

CNN anchor and chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, 33, has sparked romance rumors after stepping out at the Grammy Awards with photographer Emilio Madrid. The pair were first seen together at a pre-Grammys gala on Saturday, before appearing again the following day in Instagram posts and stories shared by Collins. One photo showed the two on a rooftop ahead of the ceremony, captioned, “Grammys bound.” The cable news network’s chief White House correspondent was previously rumored to be in a relationship with aspiring Republican politician Will Douglas, 39, and the pair were last seen together in October 2021. In 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Collins had an account on the exclusive, invite-only dating app Raya, which is commonly used by celebrities. The eponymous host of The Source with Kaitlan Collins has remained private about her love life, and neither she nor Madrid has revealed the nature of their relationship following their joint appearance at the Grammys. In response for comment, a CNN representative told the Daily Beast that Collins and Madrid “are just friends” and attended events “with a group of friends, not just each other.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Rejuvenate Dull, Damaged Hair With This Shampoo and Peptide-Powered Mask
ROOT REVIVAL
AD BY QVC
Published 02.02.26 12:01AM EST 
K18 biomimetic hair science Peptide Prep detox shampoo and molecular repair hair mask displayed against a colorful gradient background.
QVC

Frizzy. Dull. Tired. Does your hair check any of these boxes? Bleaching, coloring, and chemical treatments can leave hair looking dry and damaged. Breathe life back into your locks with K18’s detox shampoo and repair mask duo, available at QVC.

The detox shampoo removes product buildup, excess oils, and metals (like copper and zinc from showering and environmental exposure) to support damage repair. This brings back your hair’s natural lightness, softness, and shine, leaving it looking fuller and more vibrant. Plus, this shampoo’s formula is color-safe and pH-balanced to ensure minimal scalp irritation.

Follow up with the hair mask. It’s powered by K18’s patented peptide technology that mimics the natural structure of keratin—the primary building block for hair—to promote deep and long-lasting repair within hair strands. The result? Hair that feels noticeably smoother and healthier over time.

K18 Molecular Repair Hair Mask and Detox Shampoo
Buy At QVC$90

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘Narcos: Mexico’ Actor Dead at 55
SHOCK LOSS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.02.26 1:27PM EST 
Gerardo Taracena poses for photos during a press conference
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 4: Gerardo Taracena poses for photos during a press conference at Cinemex Casa de Arte on September 4, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images) Medios y Media/Getty Images

Actor Gerardo Taracena has died from an unknown cause at 55. The Mexican star was most famous in America for his roles in the Narcos spin-off Narcos: Mexico, where he played drug smuggler Pablo Acosta during the show’s three-season run. He was also known for his movie role in the 2006 film Apocalypto. Taracena was a staple of Mexican cinema, receiving nominations for three Ariel Awards, which are awarded to the best Mexican films. The Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences, which announced his death via Instagram on Sunday, said he was a “fundamental actor in Mexican cinema, whose presence on screen left an intense, honest, and profoundly human mark.” Taracena was set to continue his prolific career in TV and movies prior to his death. The New York Post reported that he had four projects in the works, two in post-production and two in pre-production, as indicated on his IMDb page.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Rome Makes Tourists Pay to See Famous Landmark
THREE COINS IN FOUNTAIN
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.02.26 2:49PM EST 
view shows the Trevi Fountain after the city introduces a two-euro paid entry, on February 2, 2026 in Rome, Italy. Rome has introduced a 2 fee to access the viewing area of its iconic Trevi Fountain, which had previously been free to visit. The charge is intended to help manage the numbers of tourists and raise funds for the monument's upkeep.
Antonio Masiello/Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Tourists will now have to think twice before throwing a coin into the Trevi Fountain in Rome, as a €2 ($2.40) fee has been introduced for those who want to walk down the steps to get close to the fountain’s basin. The charge to visit one of the most famous landmarks in Italy’s capital went into effect on Monday and will apply from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, in a bid to reduce overtourism. The landmark, featured in many films—including one of the most iconic scenes in Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, in which the characters walk into the fountain—remains free to visit for Rome residents, people with disabilities and their companions, and children under six. Symbolically, visitors are supposed to throw three coins into the fountain: one to return to Rome, one to fall in love, and one to get married. According to authorities, more than 10 million people visited the fountain in 2025. “There are less people in here, so I think that’s good,” Argentine tourist Valentina De Vicentis, who paid the new fee, told Reuters.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Snag 20% Off Creatine to Fuel Your New Year Strength Goals
POWER UP
AD BY iHerb
Updated 02.02.26 4:32PM EST 
Published 02.02.26 12:06AM EST 
California Gold Nutrition SPORT creatine monohydrate supplements in jar and resealable bag on a wooden table in a modern gym setting.
iHerb

You’re doing everything right—working out consistently, watching your calories, staying hydrated, and getting a solid eight hours of sleep—all in pursuit of a stronger, healthier you. Give your body a boost with California Gold Nutrition’s creatine from iHerb. Each scoop delivers five grams of micronized creatine monohydrate to support lean muscle growth, increased endurance, and reduced post-workout fatigue. And the benefits don’t stop at the gym. A recent study suggests creatine may also be beneficial for cognitive functions like memory and attention span.

With over 50,000 trusted wellness brands and worldwide shipping, iHerb is your new go-to destination for affordable supplements, vitamins, beauty products, and everyday health essentials. As a special treat for Daily Beast readers, iHerb is offering 20% off this creatine off with the code BEAST.

This unflavored creatine powder can be added to everything from water to protein shakes to smoothies. On top of that, this creatine is independently tested for purity and potency, so you can feel confident you’re getting a product that delivers.

California Gold Nutrition Pure Creatine Monohydrate (2.2 lbs)
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At iHerb$19

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
NFL Star Speaks Out After Epstein Files Namecheck
‘NOT TODAY SATAN’
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 02.02.26 12:09PM EST 
Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants.
Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

An NFL star has moved quickly to address his unexpected mention in the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein–related records. Ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson was referenced in newly disclosed Justice Department emails from 2019 involving Epstein and his longtime pilot, Larry Visoski, which discussed Wilson as a possible buyer of Epstein’s Gulfstream G-IV private jet. According to the emails, Epstein authorized Visoski to show the aircraft to Wilson on Jan. 25, 2019. Visoski later claimed that Wilson and his wife, Ciara, toured the plane and took photos and video, and suggested Wilson was eager to secure the jet but wanted to wait until after finalizing a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson forcefully rejected that account. “NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan! Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!” he wrote on X. His publicist later confirmed Wilson had no knowledge of any connection between the plane and Epstein and never completed a deal.

Read it at The Seattle Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Snowboarder Dies After Getting Snagged in Horrific Ski Lift Accident
NIGHTMARE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 02.02.26 10:39AM EST 
Published 02.02.26 10:16AM EST 
Brooke Day
Facebook

A 22-year-old Australian woman has died after her backpack got stuck in a ski lift. Brooke Day was snowboarding at the Tsugaike Mountain ski resort in Otari, Japan as part of a working holiday when the accident occurred. Authorities said an unfastened waist buckle on the backpack snagged a lift chair, and because her chest strap remained secured, she was dragged across the snow and left hanging mid-air. Resort staff quickly pressed the emergency stop button, and Brooke, who reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at the scene, was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Despite medical efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Brooke worked as a receptionist at a physiotherapy clinic at the resort. Tsugaike Mountain Resort and the Tsugaike Gondola Lift Co issued a joint apology. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the death in Japan, saying it was “providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Japan.” A spokesperson added, “We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time.” A full investigation into the incident has been announced.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Why President Trump Is Threatening to Sue Me: Wolff
SEE YOU IN COURT
Michael Wolff
Updated 02.02.26 11:51AM EST 
Published 02.02.26 11:50AM EST 
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters and members of the media on board Air Force One on January 31, 2026 while flying in between Washington and West Palm Beach, Florida.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters and members of the media on board Air Force One on January 31, 2026 while flying in between Washington and West Palm Beach, Florida. Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump is threatening to sue me—again. He was asked over the weekend by a reporter about the most recent release of “Epstein files,” and his response to the three million or so pages naming him and his wife countless times was that he was going to sue “Wolff” for “conspiring” with Epstein to hurt him politically. I don’t know precisely to what he might be referring. And he may not either. Some “very important” people told him about my conspiracy, he said. It may be that I frequently urged Epstein to go public with what he knew about Trump—which he did in my book Siege, telling the story of their break-up over a piece of real estate in Palm Beach and connecting the president to Russian money laundering. Three weeks after that book was published, Epstein was arrested by Trump’s Justice Department. But I doubt if the specifics of whatever conspiracy he might imagine much matter to Trump. In any controversy or politically dangerous situation, he likes to single out a particular person to blame or attack. He wants it to be a fight with somebody—a fight in this case, with, as he dismissively identifies me, “a writer.” Here’s why I’m ready for it.

Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more on the president’s legal threats—and why they represent a huge risk to the White House.

Read it at Substack

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant, 26, Dies After Snake Bite
TRAGIC END
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.02.26 12:58PM EST 
Ifunanya owns the stage with a unique performance of Rihanna’s “Take A Bow”.
The Voice Nigeria / YouTube

Ifunanya Nwangene, a contestant on The Voice Nigeria, has died at 26. Authorities believe the young singer was bitten by a cobra Saturday night while she was asleep in her bedroom in Abuja, Nigeria. After the bite, she was first taken to a nearby clinic, but they did not have the required anti-venom in stock. She was then taken to a hospital that had only one of the required antivenoms. She passed away while her friend Sam Ezugwu was trying to find the second anti-venom. “While they were trying to stabilize her, she could not speak, but she could make hand gestures. She was struggling to breathe,” Ezugwu said. Nwangene was part of Season 3 of The Voice Nigeria, and her talent advanced her to the knockout rounds. She had big plans for after her tenure on the singing competition, including a solo concert and a project with Nigerian trumpeter Tbrass. Tbrass called her death “an irreplaceable loss to the Abuja music society and Nigeria at large,” adding that the singer “was a true artist who left an irreplaceable mark.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Made-for-Sleep Earbuds Will Give You the Best Rest You’ve Had in Years
REST UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 02.02.26 3:03PM EST 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).

Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
See At Ozlo Sleepbuds

In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.

From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $75 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds through Feb. 16 during the brand’s Valentine’s Day sale. Dreams really do come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Norwegian Royals’ Son Hit With Fresh Arrest Ahead of Rape Trial
ROYAL SCANDAL
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.02.26 11:01AM EST 
Marius Borg Høiby
Picture taken on June 16, 2022 in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The 27-year-old son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of assaulting a woman, police said on August 7, 2024. Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Hoiby was born in 1997 from a relationship prior to her 2001 marriage to Norway's future king Crown Prince Haakon. Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Marius Borg Høiby, 29—the son of Norway’s Crown Princess—was arrested on Sunday, just two days before he is due to stand trial on 38 charges, including rape, assault, and drug offenses. Høiby, who holds no royal title, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne. According to Oslo police attorney Andreas Kruszewski, police arrested Høiby and charged him with assault, making threats with a knife, and violating a restraining order. The Norwegian royals’ son’s legal troubles began in 2024 when he was arrested in August following an alleged knife-wielding attack on his girlfriend and again in November on suspicion of raping a woman who was “unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act,” according to a preliminary charge. He was indicted in August 2025 and has remained free while awaiting trial, denying the most serious charges. “This is the biggest scandal the Norwegian royals have ever faced,” Niklas Kokkinn-Thoresen, editor-in-chief of the Norwegian celebrity magazine Se og Hør, told the BBC. He is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday and, if convicted, faces more than 10 years in prison.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Click through to follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Judge Who Broke Ranks to Slam Trump’s Pardons Dies at 78
TURKEY TAUNT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.02.26 5:26AM EST 
Judge Pratt and Pres. Trump.
KCCI / Getty

A federal judge who attacked President Donald Trump for pardoning two political staffers who had engaged in election fraud has died at the age of 78. Judge Robert Pratt, who served 26 years on the bench, suffered a heart attack at a gym in Clive, Iowa, last Wednesday, his son Michael said. Pratt derided John Tate and Jesse Benton, aides to Ron Paul during his 2012 presidential campaign, who were found guilty of paying state Sen. Kent Sorenson $73,000 to switch his endorsement to their boss just days before the Iowa caucus. In 2017 Pratt sentenced Sorenson to 15 months in prison, calling it “the definition of political corruption.” In 2020, when Trump pardoned Benton and Tate, Pratt told the Associated Press, “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals.” He added, “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.” Trump had also pardoned Blackwater Worldwide personnel who were convicted for the 2007 killing of a 9-year-old boy and 13 other Iraqi civilians. Pratt later apologized for “the wrongfulness of the comments,” adding, “I regret the embarrassment they have caused to my court and the judiciary in general.”

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now