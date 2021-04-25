‘Funky Pickles’ Found at Texas Border Were $4M in Meth: CBP
Earlier this month, Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility in Texas were surprised to find more than $4 million in suspected methamphetamine hidden inside a shipment of fresh cucumber pickles. Officials discovered the illicit cargo when they took a closer look at a supposed commercial shipment being hauled by a tractor-trailer, by using a non-intrusive imaging system. South Texas Customs and Border Protection tweeted out a picture of the 217 pounds of seized drugs, which they captioned “funky pickles.” Port Director Carlos Rodriquez hailed the find as “preventing dangerous drugs from entering and negatively impacting our communities.” Both the tractor-trailer and the narcotics have now been seized by CBP’s Office of Field Operations, and the Department of Homeland Security is now investigating.