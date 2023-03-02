CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Lea Michele’s Embattled Broadway Show ‘Funny Girl’ Set to End
SHOW’S OVER
Read it at Variety
Lea Michele’s Broadway revival of Funny Girl will come to a close a year after the Glee star joined the show’s cast under dramatic circumstances. After the musical opened in April 2022 with Beanie Feldstein in the role of Fanny Brice, the internet went into meltdown last summer when reports were confirmed that Michele would replace Feldstein. Michele’s Glee co-star Jane Lynch was also replaced in the show, which was blighted by weak reviews and disappointing ticket sales in its initial run. It went on to become more successful after the lineup changes but is now set to end on Sept. 3, 2023. Funny Girl originally opened on Broadway in 1964 with Barbra Streisand playing Brice.