Save Time and Money on Must-See Attractions With This All-in-One Digital Pass

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

August is in full swing, meaning we’re officially in the stretch of the summer where the impulse to book one last trip or discover new experiences is impossible to ignore. But with high prices and challenging logistics to sort through, making plans can start to feel more like a chore than the exciting escape it’s supposed to be—unless you have FunPass, that is.

FunPass is a first-of-its-kind digital travel tool that blends convenience, curated discovery, and savings in one streamlined experience. Powered by EBG, a global leader in travel and entertainment for the last quarter-century, this all-in-one digital pass serves as your personal city expert, curating the best of each destination without the planning fatigue.

FunPass Book On FunPass

All you have to do is choose your destination, select a pass tailored to your interests, and instantly receive tickets in your mobile wallet, ready to be redeemed via a QR code.