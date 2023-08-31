Furious Peter Navarro Tries, Fails, to Rip Protester’s Anti-Trump Sign
OWNED
Peter Navarro had a rough day Wednesday, not only having a primary argument in his contempt of Congress trial tossed by a federal judge, but unsuccessfully trying to snatch an anti-Trump sign while speaking to the press outside the courthouse. After U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said Navarro won’t be able to claim that executive privilege shielded him from providing testimony and documents to the House Jan. 6 Committee, Navarro complained about it to reporters and others gathered nearby. At one point, Navarro looked around for CNN, but instead saw behind him a woman holding a sign reading, “Trump lost (and you know it!).” “Who’s this? Come on,” an aggravated Navaro said while trying–and failing–to take the sign away. The woman responded dismissively: “Bro, you’re already facing charges. Go ahead and commit another crime.” Navarro then gave up and turned back to the microphone, while the woman added, “I’ve been here this whole time. Situational awareness.” Navarro’s criminal trial, which had been scheduled to begin back in January until concerns were raised about the role of executive privilege, is now expected to begin next month. He told reporters Wednesday that he doesn’t foresee political bias among the Washington, D.C. jury pool being an issue.