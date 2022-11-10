Some ‘SNL’ Writers Reportedly Boycott Dave Chappelle’s Return as Host
BUH-BYE
With the doors of Studio 8H just a few days away from opening to a live audience once again, some staff writers on Saturday Night Live are reportedly protesting the decision to bring transphobic comedian Dave Chappelle back as host. A source close to the matter told Page Six on Wednesday that several writers are sitting out the episode, “but none of the actors are boycotting.” Meanwhile, a representative for Chappelle told the outlet there was “no evidence” of a boycott at a Tuesday writers’ meeting. “The room was full of writers,” the rep said. “They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it…. Dave is looking to have some fun.” Chappelle is set to host the Nov. 12 episode of SNL in what will be his third outing as host of the long-running sketch show. After his return was announced, at least one SNL employee—writer Celeste Yim—reportedly made what seemed to be an indirect public statement on the choice. “I’m trans and non-binary,” Yim wrote in an Instagram Story caption. “I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”