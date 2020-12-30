Furious Squirrel Accused of Carrying Out String of Frenzied Attacks in Queens
RODENT RUMBLE
Take care of your nuts, folks. A string of frenzied and bloody squirrel attacks have been reported in Queens, New York—and now residents are begging for help to fight back. At least five attacks have been reported since November, with one street seeming to be home to the nation’s angriest squirrel. Micheline Frederick relived her trauma with ABC7, saying her attack left her covered in blood. “It just basically runs up my leg and I’m like ‘OK squirrel, hello, what are you doing?’” Frederick recalled. “Next thing I know, it’s a cage match, and I’m losing.” Another resident, Anika Singh Sood, said she’s taken to carrying pepper spray in preparation for a fight. The NYC Department of Health said it was aware of “an aggressive squirrel” and has advised a property owner to hire a trapper. It has not been established why the squirrel is so angry.