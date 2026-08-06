Furious Trump’s Camp David Meltdown at Pentagon Pete Exposed

President Donald Trump butted heads with his self-styled “Secretary of War” during his Camp David retreat last week, a new report alleges.

Trump, 80, railed against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over being ill-informed about accounts of extreme munitions shortages amid his war on Iran, two sources familiar with the matter tell The Washington Post.

The clash reportedly took place during a Cabinet meeting on Friday, where Trump raged at Hegseth that he thought the munitions problem “had been fixed.”

One source told the Post that the shortages, which were primarily of long-distance guided missiles and interceptors, were among the reasons why the president has eased up his missile barrages on Iran over the last week.

Trump was not happy with Hegseth over reports that the military's munitions were low. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Hegseth, 46, shifted the blame for the weapons shortages and the lack of communication about them to his deputy, Stephen Feinberg, according to the newspaper.

“This is 100% fake news. Literally never happened, ”White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Post. “President Trump has the utmost confidence in Secretary Hegseth.”

Feinberg, 66, received an angry call from Trump himself about the shortages Friday evening, and hastily held a “crisis” meeting with top Pentagon brass later that night, NBC News reported.

Feinberg served as the head of Trump's Intelligence Advisory Board during his first term. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump fumed to Feinberg that the shortages were a factor in whether he would expand military operations in Iran, and challenged him on how the Pentagon would solve the problem, sources told the network. The president also reportedly threatened to fire Feinberg during the call.

Reached for comment, the White House referred the Daily Beast to Leavitt’s statement to the Post.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Pentagon for comment.

Hegseth has repeatedly denied claims that the U.S. weapons stockpile is low. On Tuesday, the former Fox & Friends Weekend host melted down over a CNN broadcast banner that reported that the U.S. military had used nearly four-fifths of its air-defense interceptors in the war with Iran.

“That banner is NOT TRUE @CNN. Shame on you,” he wrote on X. “We don’t hate the Fake News media enough.”

Hegseth claimed CNN's reporting that top U.S. commanders warned weapons stockpiles were "dangerously low" was false. Pete Hegseth/X

Trump announced Sunday on Truth Social that he had called off what he touted as the biggest attack “since World War II” after allegedly speaking with Iran and America’s allies in the Persian Gulf.

“We have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to,” the president wrote. “Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL.”

Trump said he canceled a major attack on Iran at the request of America's Gulf allies. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Iranian officials said on Monday that no talks between the two countries had been planned.