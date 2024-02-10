College Football Player Dies 2 Days After Workout Collapse

A Furman University football player who collapsed during a workout this week has died. Bryce Stanfield, 21, spent two days on life support and “passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and his Furman family,” college President Elizabeth Davis said in a statement on Friday. Hours earlier, Davis conferred a Bachelor of Science degree, magna cum laude, on the junior during a private ceremony. No cause of death has been announced. Stanfield was a defensive tackle at the South Carolina school and played in all 13 games this fall, racking up 13 tackles, according to the athletic department. “Bryce excelled in the classroom and had aspirations for dental school after Furman,” David said. “He equally shined on the football field and was beloved by his teammates and coaches. He loved engaging local youth by serving in Heller’s Men of Distinction, as well as reading to children in local schools.”
