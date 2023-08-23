Spanish Government Officials Call for Soccer Boss’ Head After World Cup Kiss
‘EXCUSES ARE USELESS’
The fallout from a non-consensual kiss that the president of the Spanish soccer federation planted on a star midfielder after she’d won the World Cup on Sunday has snowballed into calls for his removal from all sides. Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez criticized Luis Rubiales in the wake of the incident, saying, “It was an unacceptable gesture and Mr. Rubiales’ apologies are not enough; they are not even suitable.” Second Vice President Yolanda Díaz echoed his words, adding, “We continue to ask for the resignation of the man who has harassed and assaulted a woman. His excuses are useless.” The president of the government’s High Council of Sport said Tuesday that it had received three complaints about the incident, and planned to take action if the Spanish Football Federation does not. One of those complaints was lodged by the Spanish women’s football league, which has called for Rubiales’ dismissal in no uncertain terms. The player at the heart of the incident, Jenni Hermoso, said in a Wednesday statement that her union was “taking care of defending my interests.” That union, FUTPRO, said that it was “working so that the acts like the ones we witnessed don’t go unpunished.” Late Tuesday, the Spanish Football Federation announced an extraordinary general assembly on Friday afternoon, where it is likely to address the incident.