    ‘INSIDE STORY’

    Fusion GPS Founders Will Release Steele Dossier Book Next Month

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Mikhail Klimentyev

    The co-founders of the political research firm that helped compile the infamous Steele Dossier—which laid out salacious allegations about President Trump’s ties to Russia—will release a book about their investigation next month. Random House announced Monday that Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch,will release Crimes in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump on Nov. 26. The publishers promised it would reveal the “never-before-told inside story” about Trump and Russia as well as the investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Moscow during the 2016 election. Former British spy Christopher Steele alleged in his report that the Russian government held compromising information on Trump. Fusion GPS subcontracted Steele’s firm to compile the dossier.

