Not Just Celebs: This App Gives Normies a Personal Trainer
What the Health
How often can you get the chance to work with a personal trainer on your own time AND at a price you can actually afford? Future Fitness means you can. The app offers 1:1 personal training and tailored workouts from an actual person to accommodate your needs. To accurately monitor your workouts, membership includes an Apple Watch, which means you’ll be sweating AND styling at the same time. Right now, you can get an introductory month of Future Fitness (including access to a personal trainer AND the apple watch) for just $19 (following months priced at $149).
The beauty behind Future Fitness lies in how easy exercise can truly be. This app allows you to workout from anywhere – whether you prefer heading to the gym or getting in a sweat from the comfort of your own home. Hectic schedule? Future Fitness gives you the flexibility to workout on your own time. All you need is the app, the included watch, and a motivated attitude to get active and see results. And what’s more motivating than a daily check in from your own elite trainer? They’re sure to keep you on track and kick your butt into shape!
