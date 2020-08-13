Future QAnon Congresswoman Has Also Pushed 9/11 Conspiracy Theory
Turns out, the woman who will likely become the first avowed QAnon supporter in Congress has also promoted the conspiracy theory that a passenger plane never struck the Pentagon during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Trump-backed candidate who won a Republican primary runoff this week and will very likely win the general race in her deep-red district, said in 2018 video unearthed by Media Matters: “We had witnessed 9/11, the terrorist attack in New York and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania and the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon. It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon. But anyways, I won’t—I’m not going to dive into the 9/11 conspiracy. But 9/11 had happened. Our country was very much into a war.”
Additionally, she claimed that President Barack Obama “is a Muslim” who “opened up our borders to an invasion by Muslims”—another claim that is popular on the fringe right alongside QAnon, a truly bonkers conspiracy theory centered around anonymous online postings claiming—among many things—that major mass shootings are “false flags” created by a cabal of elite, global sex-traffickers against whom President Trump is secretly waging war.
Greene tweeted on Thursday in response to reports about her previous 9/11 comments: “Some people claimed a missile hit the Pentagon. I now know that is not correct. The problem is our government lies to us so much to protect the Deep State, it’s hard sometimes to know what is real and what is not.”