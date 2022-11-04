Fyre Fest Fraudster Billy McFarland Admits He Was ‘Incredibly Stupid’

Billy McFarland, the disgraced would-be mastermind behind 2017’s disastrous Fyre Fest, told Good Morning America that he was “incredibly stupid” to go ahead with the failed island music festival that left many attendees stranded. “I was so driven by this desperate desire to prove people right,” McFarland, who was recently released from prison, added. “I had these early investors, backers, employees, and I think I was so insecure that I thought the only way to prove myself to them was to succeed and that led me down this terrible path of bad decisions.”