Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland Put in Solitary Confinement After Recording Podcast on Prison Phone

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, who is serving a six-year sentence for fraud in Ohio, has been placed in solitary confinement after recording a new podcast from a prison phone, The New York Times reports. His new show, “Dumpster Fyre,” premiered Tuesday. McFarland may remain in 23-hour-per-day solitary confinement for as many as 90 more days. He served three months in solitary confinement last year as well. McFarland’s lawyer Jason Russo told the Times, “We believe the investigation stems from his participation in the podcast and the photographs that were taken and utilized in the trailer, which were all properly taken.” McFarland’s cellmate was also placed in solitary confinement.