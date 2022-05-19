Fyre Festival Organizer Billy McFarland Released From Prison Early
BYE BYE, BARS
Billy McFarland, one of the organizers of the notorious Fyre Festival, has been released from prison early. The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud stemming from the 2017 festival—where tickets cost thousands of dollars but rather than being met with luxury villas and high-profile performances, attendees were left stranded on an island with dilapidated tents for shelter and sorry cheese sandwiches for food. McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018. His lawyers have been fighting for an early release since 2020, but McFarland is not entirely victorious. He has been living in community confinement since March 30 and it is unclear whether he is at his home or in a halfway house. Regardless, the situation sounds only mildly fyre.