Fyre Festival Ticket Holders Walk Away With $7,220 Each in Class-Action Settlement
RAKING IN THE CASH
Nearly four years after the ill-fated Fyre Festival, a U.S. Bankruptcy court has ruled that 277 ticket holders will walk away with $7,220 each as part of a $2 million class-action settlement, The New York Times reports. The settlement is still pending approval, and the total amount could be lower, but Ben Meiselas, the lead attorney representing the lawsuit, sounded happy about the outcome. “Billy went to jail, ticket holders can get some money back, and some very entertaining documentaries were made... Now that’s justice,” he said, referring to Billy McFarland, one of the disastrous music festival’s co-founders. It is estimated that ticket holders paid between $1,000 to $12,000 for the event, after being promised a luxury partying experience in the Bahamas filled with A-list celebrities, top-tier catering, and exclusive concerts. Instead, the event was cancelled on the morning it was supposed to start, after many ticket holders had already arrived.